General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

General Mills has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. General Mills has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

GIS traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Mills stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

