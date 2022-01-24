General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 278.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.1% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Motors stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,631,410. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

