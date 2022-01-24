Generation Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Generation Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,074,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,606,236 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 4.3% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.36% of Cisco Systems worth $1,041,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after buying an additional 6,426,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after buying an additional 5,949,585 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

