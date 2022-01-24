Generation Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,387 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 162,923 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises approximately 1.6% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Illumina worth $378,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 25.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.54 on Monday, reaching $359.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,843. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

