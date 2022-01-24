Generation Investment Management LLP Has $62.27 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $62,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.75. 17,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.