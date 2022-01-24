Generation Investment Management LLP Invests $43.71 Million in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,706,000. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Toast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.80. 32,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,532. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.50.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 in the last 90 days.

TOST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

