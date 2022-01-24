Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 1,851,882 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Generation Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,851,882 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises approximately 3.0% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 2.33% of Equifax worth $720,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

EFX stock opened at $223.34 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

