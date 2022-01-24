Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 270,948 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Generation Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270,948 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.64% of Synopsys worth $291,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $8,451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.76 on Monday, hitting $297.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,498. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.90 and its 200 day moving average is $323.26. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

