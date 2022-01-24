Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 410,141 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Generation Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,141 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.61% of Trane Technologies worth $248,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.