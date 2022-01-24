Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.90

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 8320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

