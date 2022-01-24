Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Genuine Parts reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.98. 913,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 433.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $3,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

