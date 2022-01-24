GeoCoin (GEO) Achieves Market Cap of $330,840.34

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $330,840.34 and approximately $306.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00099796 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,143.13 or 1.00112224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.73 or 0.00301215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00029643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001409 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

