Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 147,755 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,755 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Alphabet worth $13,883,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,540.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,868.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,807.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

