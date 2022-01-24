Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 203,703 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Target worth $1,832,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $214.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

