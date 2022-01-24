Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Alphabet worth $12,150,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,540.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,877.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,827.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.