Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Intuit worth $2,467,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $527.23 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.33 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $627.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.29.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

