Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of PayPal worth $4,898,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.08.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $157.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average is $241.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

