Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of salesforce.com worth $4,024,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.30. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total value of $2,000,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total value of $5,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

