Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Meta Platforms worth $13,427,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.38.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $298.24 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.50 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.98. The company has a market capitalization of $829.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,150,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.