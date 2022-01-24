Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,979,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

