Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.13 Billion Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $2,127,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

GS stock opened at $338.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.62 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.37 and its 200 day moving average is $392.78. The firm has a market cap of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

