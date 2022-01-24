Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Billion Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Medtronic worth $2,771,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.65.

NYSE MDT opened at $105.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.