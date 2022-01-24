Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Billion Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Walmart worth $3,340,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 43.6% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

WMT stock opened at $139.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $386.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

