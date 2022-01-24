Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Billion Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Exxon Mobil worth $3,952,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

