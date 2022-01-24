Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Netflix worth $4,249,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $556.47.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $384.00 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $379.99 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $599.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

