Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of ServiceNow worth $1,846,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $348,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 172,400.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $481.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $619.42 and its 200 day moving average is $625.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.67.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

