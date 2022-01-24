Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Walt Disney worth $4,770,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,018,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $179,062,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 802,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $135.10 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $135.09 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

