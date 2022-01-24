Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of PepsiCo worth $3,382,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $175.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.04. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.