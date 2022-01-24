Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,504,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,423,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Oracle worth $2,389,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.84 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.77 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

