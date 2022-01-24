Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.01

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 115869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $589.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gevo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 32,540 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gevo by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gevo by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

