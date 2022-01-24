Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,782,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.04 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

