Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.50

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after buying an additional 555,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 295.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 116,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.