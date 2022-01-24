Gifto Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Gifto has a total market cap of $22.75 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gifto has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00042242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

