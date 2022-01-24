Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,781 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.84% of Gildan Activewear worth $59,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 230,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of GIL opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

