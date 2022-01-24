Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.67

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 5934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 136,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 502,696 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,341,000 after purchasing an additional 258,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.