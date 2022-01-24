Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 83,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 981,909 shares.The stock last traded at $76.75 and had previously closed at $78.82.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 50,270 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

