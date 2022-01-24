GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $174,737.83 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $174,737.83 and $223.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 19% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.68 or 0.06619081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00296553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.84 or 0.00797941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00064901 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00398193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00255605 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.