GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GlobalFoundries’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will report full-year sales of $6.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlobalFoundries.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $51.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.