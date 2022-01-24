GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Down to $51.25

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.25, but opened at $48.04. GlobalFoundries shares last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 135,081 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFS shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.85.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

