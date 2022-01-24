Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Globant worth $26,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB traded down $18.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.82. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $188.67 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.