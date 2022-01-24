GNY 1-Day Volume Tops $30,337.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. GNY has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and $30,337.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00041278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006129 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.