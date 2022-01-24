Goldcoin Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Goldcoin has a market cap of $13.36 million and $111,577.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00298585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,834,266 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

