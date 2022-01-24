GoldenPyrex Hits Market Capitalization of $305,779.87 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $305,779.87 and $9.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00049141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.14 or 0.06637689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,492.86 or 1.00088479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006477 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars.

