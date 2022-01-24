Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.33% of SITE Centers worth $108,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITC opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

