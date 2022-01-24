Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.47% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $105,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $101.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

