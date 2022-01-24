Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $102.33 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,978,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of PagSeguro Digital worth $102,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,380,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $4,309,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.