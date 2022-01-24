Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $105.25 Million Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.76% of Bumble worth $105,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Bumble stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 19.23.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

