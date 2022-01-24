Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $96.83 Million Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.99% of CubeSmart worth $96,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 36.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 26.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $11,279,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart stock opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.