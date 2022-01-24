Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 419,498 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Cerner worth $102,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Cerner by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Cerner by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cerner by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

