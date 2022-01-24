Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,365,135 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,365,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Hess worth $103,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $87.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on HES. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

